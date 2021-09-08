20th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremonies Planned Across Hudson Valley, New York State
Across the Hudson Valley and New York State ceremonies are scheduled to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Dutchess County:
Dutchess County Family Court Judge Tracy MacKenzie will host the Dutchess County September 11th Memorial Ceremony on the steps of the Family Court Center at 50 Market Street in Poughkeepsie on Friday, September 10th. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 am and will honor the victims of the September 11th, 2001 attacks.
Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro and Chancellor, New York Archdiocese John P. Cahill, will offer remarks. Reverend Dr. Edward Hunt of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will lead attendees in prayer followed by a rendition of “God Bless America” by Karen Johnson. The service will also include a ceremonial lowering of the flag and moment of silence to remember all the lives lost on that day, twenty years ago. The ceremony is open to the public, all are welcome to attend
Orange County:
Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus invites the community to attend the September 11th Patriot Day ceremony, which will be held at the Orange County Arboretum at Thomas Bull Memorial Park on Saturday, September 11th at 6:00 p.m.
As part of the program, County Executive Neuhaus and William Bratton Jr. will read short biographies with information about the 44 Orange County residents who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Bratton and his wife Mary lost their 23-year-old daughter, Michelle Renee Bratton, on September 11th, 2001. Michelle Bratton, a Pine Bush High School graduate, was working as an executive assistant in the eSpeed Division of Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of Tower One on 9/11.
Families and survivors of 9/11, families of local military personnel, and veterans are invited to participate in the remembrance ceremony and join the procession by assembling at the Arboretum’s Ottaway Education Center at 5:30 p.m. The procession will begin at 5:55 p.m. followed promptly by the ceremony.
City of Poughkeepsie:
In conjunction with the Kiwanis Club of Poughkeepsie, the City of Poughkeepsie will hold a 9/11 Memorial Service at City Hall at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. Mayor Rob Rolison will officiate. The guest speaker will be former City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Colette Lafuente, whose husband, Juan, lost his life during the 9/11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center.
In the event of inclement weather, the Memorial Service will be held at Changepoint Theatre, 260 Mill St.
Saugerties:
Saugerties officials will host a 9/11 Salut to Uniformed Public Service & 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex
Village of Monroe:
The Village's Remembrance Service will take place this Saturday, September 11, beginning at 5:30pm with music provided by members of the Monroe-Woodbury Chamber Orchestra.
Beginning at 6:00pm sharp, our 9/11 Ceremony will commence and be led by members of the Interfaith Clergy along with our local Government Officials and members of our Emergency Services. We encourage anyone who would like to attend this very moving reflection of music and remembrance to please join.
Town of New Windsor:
On September 11, a Day of Remembrance, the Town of New Windsor will be holding a 20th Anniversary Memorial Event.
The Town will be dedicating a Memorial bench including a section of steel from the World Trade Center, a reminder that we will and should never forget this day.
The Memorial will be held on the Town Hall grounds starting at 5pm and all are welcome to attend.
New York City:
Family members of 9/11 victims will gather on the Memorial plaza to read aloud the names of those killed in the 9/11 attacks and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
The program will commence at 8:30 a.m., and the first moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m
At sundown, the annual “Tribute in Light” will once again illuminate the sky in commemoration of the anniversary of the attacks.
Below are the names of Hudson Valley residents who were killed on 9/11.