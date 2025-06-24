Just As Temps Hit 100, These New York Beaches Shut Down
Just as Hudson Valley residents look to escape the brutal heat, four beaches have been shut down. The reason may make your skin crawl.
Many Hudson Valley residents looking to beat the heat are learning that several beaches are closed.
Heat Warning In Place For The Hudson Valley
Like Monday, a Heat Warning is in place for the Hudson Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says a heat warning will be in place for Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, and Putnam counties until 8 p.m.
That's because temperatures are once again forecasted to rise to around 100 degrees, and the heat index could make it feel like it's over 100 degrees at times.
Hudson Valley residents are once again trying to stay cool.
Four Beaches In Lower Hudson Valley Remain Closed
A great way to beat the heat is to head to the beach. Unfortunately, four Westchester County beaches remain closed to swimmers until further notice.
High Bacteria Levels Close Beaches In New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, New York
The Westchester County Health Department confirmed high bacteria levels were once again detected at Hudson Park East Beach in New Rochelle and Harbor Island Beach in Mamaroneck.
"The beaches have been closed until further notice due to 2 separate samples collected on June 16 and June 18, 2025, that have exceeded the upper value of the density of bacteria," health officials stated in a press release.
Harmful Algae Bloom Closes 2 Westchester County Beaches
Two other beaches in the county are closed due to "the continued presence of a Harmful Algae Bloom in the swim areas."
Those beaches are the Mohegan Colony Association and the Mohegan Beach Park District, both in Mohegan Lake, New York
All beaches won't reopen until the water is deemed safe.
New Report Highlights America's "Beach Bacteria Hotspots"
