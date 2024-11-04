2024 Election: New Yorkers Can Vote To Change Constitution

Besides head-to-head races, New Yorkers have the chance to change the state constitution in the upcoming election. Here's what to know before you go.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 5, is election day 2024.

Election 2024

Of course, New York voters will help elect the next President, either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

Also, some of the most hotly contested congressional races in America are based in the Hudson Valley.

Plus, a ballot question that gives New Yorkers the chance to change the state constitution.

What is Proposition 1 In New York State

Proposition 1 is a controversial state-wide question on the ballot this election. It's also known as the Equal Rights Act.

It would update, or change, the state constitution by adding more anti-discrimination protections.

"This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy," the proposal states.

Amendment to Protect Against Unequal Treatment

Protections included banning discrimination based on ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, and pregnancy outcomes.

Supporters say it will safeguard abortion access across the state,

Opponents believe it will open the door to non citizens voting, and transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

What A Yes Or Not Vote Means In New York

According to the New York Board of Elections:

A “YES” vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution.

A “NO” vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.

Key U.S. House Races In New York

There are several key U.S. House races based in the Hudson Valley, which may swing Congress.

Some Democrats blame New York for losing control of the House in 2020, when some key seats flipped to the Republicans.

Key races in the Hudson Valley include:

19th Congressional Seat: Republican Marc Molinaro is facing Democrat Josh Riley

18th Congressional Seat: Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan is battling Republican Alison Esposito

17th Congressional Seat: Republican Mike Lawler vs Democratic former Congressman Mondaire Jones

