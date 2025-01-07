Rabid Black Cat Brought To Hudson Valley, New York Shelter

A Hudson Valley couple dropped off a rabid animal to an animal shelter.

Westchester County officials managed to track down the couple accused of leaving a rabid cat at a Yonkers animal shelter last month.

Rabid Cat Found In Westchester County, New York

The couple found the black kitten around Dec. 12, 2024, near Locust Hill Avenue and Overlook Terrace in Yonkers.

Anyone who may have contact with a black kitten in the area is urged to contact Westchester County Department of Health immediately at (914) 813-5000.

Officials warn that once symptoms occur in humans or animals the disease is "fatal."

"Rabies is a fatal disease, and anyone who had direct contact with the kitten should call the Health Department to assess their potential exposure and need for treatment. Notices have been posted in the area to alert the community," the Westchester County Department of Health states.

Residents Who Dropped Off Injured Cat Identified

The unnamed couple who dropped off the injured cat, which was later determined to be rabid, recently returned to Yonkers Animal Hospital to check on the animal.

"Health Department staff spoke with the man and woman, and nurses confirmed that they were not exposed to rabies and do not require post-exposure treatment," officials said press release. "The pair reported finding the kitten on thesidewalk at the intersection of Locust Hill Avenue and Overlook Terrace."

