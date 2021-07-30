20 Cars Broken Into in Dutchess, Tips To Avoid This Happening

Police are offering tips to avoid car break-ins after 20 cars were broken into in the Hudson Valley in a few hours.

New York State Police in Poughkeepsie barracks would like to remind citizens to properly secure their vehicles at all times due to an increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts.

State Police in Poughkeepsie is currently investigating 20 vehicle break-in incidents, which occurred last weekend during the night on Friday and Saturday morning in the Union Vale area.

All of the vehicles broken into were unlocked with valuables left inside, according to New York State Police.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or similar suspicious activity is asked to call SP Poughkeepsie at (845) 677-7300.

New York State Police offered the following advice to help you avoid dealing with your car being broking into:

Please always lock your vehicle, even in your own driveway. Close all windows including sunroofs. Park in well-lit areas. Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running. Never leave keys, valuables, or personal identification in a vehicle.

