2 Women Brutally Murdered In Hudson Valley, Teen Arrested

Two women were killed in a home in the Hudson Valley. Shortly after, an out-of-state teenager was later arrested.

An investigation is underway into a double homicide in the Lower Hudson Valley

Double Homicide In Rockland County, New York

Police from Spring Valley arrived at an apartment on Gesner Drive in Spring Valley Saturday night and arrived to find two women badly injured.

Both women were suffering head injuries, Eyewitness News reports.

One woman died in the apartment. The other woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from from her injuries.

Their names haven't been released. Police haven't released more information about their head injuries, but confirmed a gun wasn't involved.

New Jersey Teen Accused Of Killing Women In Spring Valley, New York.

A short time later police took 19-year-old Alan Aba of New Jersey into custody on murder charges.

Police didn't release a possible motive, or report on how their investigation led them to Aba. As of this writing, it's unclear if Aba knew either of the victims.

Aba's currently being held in the county jail without bail.

