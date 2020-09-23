2 Popular Poughkeepsie Bars Lose Liquor Licenses

Two Poughkeepise bars recently lost its liquor licenses.

Craft 302 Restaurant & Lounge at 302 Main Street in Poughkeepsie recently lost its liquor license.

The bar's liquor license has been suspended, according to the New York State Liquor Authority's website. The SLA's website currently lists the liquor license as "Inactive." The SLA also notes the bar's liquor license expired on March 31.

We reached officials from Craft 302 Restaurant & Lounge for comment, but have not heard back.

Late last week, the New York State Liquor Authority confirmed Mahoney's liquor license was also suspended.

On Sept 11, SLA investigators observed approximately 50 patrons inside the Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie consuming alcohol, dancing to live DJ music, not wearing facial coverings and ignoring social distancing, officials say.

No food was observed being served, with an investigator ordering a beer while standing at the bar without being required to purchase food, according to the SLA. Investigators also claim to have also observed approximately 25 patrons on the outdoor patio, more than half of who were standing and consuming alcohol without facial coverings.

We reached to the owner and manager of Mahoney's when news broke early this week, but still have not heard back to our request for comment.

On Friday, the SLA announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 33 additional bars and restaurants in New York State after finding alleged egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders, bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 201.