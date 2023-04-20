2 Injured After Being Ejected From Car On I-84 In Hudson Valley

Two people were seriously injured after both were thrown from their car on Interstate 84.

On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a severe accident on I-84 in Putnam County, New York.

New York State Police Respond To One-Car Rrash in the Town of Southeast, New York

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at around 1:45 a.m., New York State Police were called to I-84 in the town of Southeast for a report of a one-vehicle accident.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver, 29-year-old Yorman Hernandez-Alcala of Bristol, Connecticut, was traveling east on I-84 in the right lane when the vehicle in the left lane failed to stay in the lane, causing him to lose control, police say.

During the investigation, it was determined that Hernandez-Alcala drove off the roadway and overturned down an embankment.

Two Ejected From Car On I-84 In Putnam County, New York

Hernandez-Alcala and his passenger, 22-year-old Erika Perez of Waterbury, Connecticut, were both ejected from the vehicle, New York State Police reports.

Hernandez-Alcala was treated for injuries at the scene and transported to Danbury Hospital for further evaluation. Perez was treated for injuries at the scene and transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center for further evaluation.

New York State Police didn't release more details about their injuries or conditions.

