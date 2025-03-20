2 Hudson Valley Retail Stores Busted By New York State Police

An undercover operation by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley produced good and bad news for businesses in the region.

On Tuesday, New York State Police based out of Putnam County conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative.

Underage Drinking Initiative In Putnam County, New York

Young man having a beer Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

New York State Police checked on 16 retail locations across Putnam County.

"This operation is part of the State Police’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with the New York State Alcohol and Beverage Control Law and prevent the sale of alcohol to individuals under the legal drinking age," New York State Police stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Police used an underage operative to see if each business would sell alcohol to the minor

14 Putnam County Businesses Refused To Sell To Minors

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Almost all businesses passed the test. Below are the 14 retail locations that all properly refused the sale.

Shell – 2597 NY-22, Patterson, NY 12563

Acme – 3101 Route 22, Patterson, NY 12563

Shell – 1923 US-6, Carmel, NY 10512

Tops – 1936 US Route 6, Carmel, NY 10512

Putnam Wine and Spirits – 1926 US-6, Carmel, NY 10512

Mobil – 1863 Route 6, Carmel, NY 10512

BP – 2 Fair St, Carmel, NY 10512

Exxon – 89 Gleneida Ave, Carmel, NY 10512

Grapevine Wine and Spirits – 172 NY-52, Carmel, NY 10512

Shop Rite – 184 Route 52, Carmel, NY 10512

Rite Aid – 180 NY-52, Carmel, NY 10512

Sunoco – 2 Dykeman Rd, Carmel, NY 10512

Wine On the Way – 496 N Main St, Brewster, NY 10509

Mobil – 1569 NY-22, Brewster, NY 10509

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"The New York State Police commend these businesses and their employees for their diligence in preventing underage alcohol sales. Initiatives like these are critical in reducing underage drinking and enhancing public safety," New York State Police told the Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Gas Stations in Brewster, Patterson Sold Alcohol To Minors

Google Google loading...

Workers at two Mobil gas stations were arrested for unlawfully selling alcohol to an underage individual, police say.

The gas stations are located at:

Mobil Gas Station, 2495 Carmel Ave, Brewster, NY 10509

Mobil Gas Station, 3081 Route 22, Patterson, NY 12563

A worker at each location was charged with violations of the State Alcohol and Beverage Control Law.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

"The New York State Police will continue to conduct compliance checks and enforcement efforts to ensure adherence to state liquor laws. Retailers are reminded to remain vigilant and properly verify the identification of all alcohol purchasers," police added.

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State Dry towns across the Empire State have no alcohol allowed. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

List of the Best Non-Alcoholic Beverages