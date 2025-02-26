2 From Upstate New York Accused Of Stealing From Elderly

Two people are facing charges accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the elderly in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police arrested both on Tuesday following an investigation.

New York State Police Arrest Philmont, New York residents

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

According to New York State Police, 46-year-old Samantha Mowris, a home health aide, and 43-year-old Christopher Nardone, both from Philmont stole $2,220 from an elderly victim’s bank account and $690 in food stamp benefits.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police allege that after an unnamed elderly victim was placed into a nursing home, Mowris fraudulently wrote a series of checks on the victim’s bank account also used the victim’s food stamp card to purchase $690 worth of items at various stores.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Nardone is accused of cashing forged checks from the elderly victim's bank accounts.

Computer Arrest Canva loading...

Charges

Mowris:

Grand Larceny 3rd degree

Burglary 2nd degree

Petit Larceny (2 counts)

Possession Forged Instrument 2nd degree (5 counts)

Falsify Business Records 1st degree

Identity Theft 2nd degree

Conspiracy 5th degree

Grand Larceny 4th degree

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Nardone:

Petit Larceny

Possession Forged Instrument 2nd (3 counts)

Conspiracy 5th

Both were arraigned in Greenport town court and are due back in court on March 17.

Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money

Helpful Tips to Help You Save Money Everyone is struggling to save money right now here is a look at things you can do to help keep some of that money you earned. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Keep Reading:

The 50 Places Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs