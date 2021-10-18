2 Dead in ‘Under The Radar’ Hudson Valley, New York Town
Police are investigating a murder-suicide in a Hudson Valley town the New York Times called "under the radar."
"There is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation," New York State Police stated.
A large police investigation was underway in southern Orange County Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday around 4:20 p.m., New York State Police along with the Warwick Police Department responded to Newport Bridge Road in Pine Island, New York for a report of a shooting.
Police were on the scene until later Saturday evening, blocking off Newport Bridge and Liberty Corners Roads.
Pine Island is in the Town of Warwick. The New York Times recently said Warwick lacks the "cool factor" of other local towns but is "under the radar."
The preliminary investigation revealed that a man from Pine Island was shot on Newport Bridge Road.
The man was transported St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where he was pronounced deceased, police say.
The individual responsible for the shooting was later found deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to New York State Police.
Police did not release either men's name, age or hometown.