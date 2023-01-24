2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York

The single-engine plane took off from JFK airport on Thursday. The pilot, Boruch Taub, and his passenger, Ben Chafetz, were returning home to the Cleveland area after attending a funeral in New York.

Both men are reportedly prominent members of Cleveland's Jewish Community.

At some point, early on in the flight, Taub called in with engine trouble.

"The engine is overriding, we are going to declare an emergency. We are losing oil pressure," Taub told air traffic control, according to CNN.

Moments later, Taub is heard saying “Mayday, mayday, mayday!” indicating a distress call.

Tragic Text To Sent To Family

Chafetz, a father of seven, texted his wife, "I love you and the kids. I am sorry for everything I have done. We lost engines," shortly before the single-engine plane went down Thursday, PEOPLE reports.

Plane Found Near Westchester County Airport

The plane crashed in a densely wooded area about two miles from Westchester County Airport around 5:30 p.m.

Rescuers used cell phone pings to find the exact location of the aircraft.

Both men were found dead.

Weather May Have Played A Role

Westchester County Executive George Latimer says Thursday’s rainy weather didn't help when the pilot called in engine trouble after taking off from JFK Airport.

“The pilot realized he only had a handful of minutes to try to bring the plane to a safe landing – he was unable to do that,” Latimer said during a press conference.

