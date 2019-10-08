$2.4 Million Given to Poughkeepsie to Fix Pedestrian Crossings

Over $2.4 million was awarded to Poughkeepsie to make substantial improvements to pedestrian crossings at approximately 30 intersections.

Last year, the city was awarded $2,430,000 as part of the New York Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) grant program. The statewide initiative calls for and provides funding to local governments to implement low-cost, high-impact improvements at known hazardous locations. Poughkeepsie is one of 20 localities in the state, outside of New York City, that has been designated a “focus community,” indicating a high number of pedestrian-involved crashes.

The city will use the funding along corridors, intersections and uncontrolled crosswalks where the highest pedestrian traffic exists and where past incidents have occurred, including sites along Main, Mansion and Market streets.

“These are simple but meaningful upgrades to some of the city’s busiest intersections,” said Paul Hesse, Community Development Coordinator. “Pedestrian safety is directly tied to equity and access, as well as economic development. Successful cities make smart investments in safe places for people, and that’s what we’re focusing on here.”

Improving signage, installing countdown pedestrian timers and handicap accessible pushbuttons and adding new high visibility crosswalk striping will be among the changes, officials say.

Mayor Rob Rolison said the city has embraced the “complete-streets” concept, which means equal consideration should be given to all users of the street -- including pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users and people with limited mobility.