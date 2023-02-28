1st Snowstorm For Most Of New York Brings More Snow Than Forecast

Just before the snow started falling, meteorologists increased snowfall predictions for many parts of the region. Travel is still deemed "dangerous."

Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories remain in effect for all of the Hudson Valley.

Winter Storm Warning For Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Northern Westchester

Winter Storm Warning For Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties

Winter Storm Warning For Ulster, Greene, Columbia, Hamilton, Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Warren, Schoharie, Schenectady, Albany

More Snow Predicted For Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather updated its snowfall predictions for the region just before the snow started to fall.

"The 4”-8” zone has been expanded SE and added commentary around locally higher amounts in higher elevations. Added + for 6”-10” zone for areas likely exceed 12” above 15" on favored upslope locations. Slight expansion of 6”-10” zone with low end increased by 1," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

The below photo shows the parts of the region that will end up with the most snow.

Within the Blue Circle- 4”-8”+ with locally higher amounts in higher elevations. Within the Yellow Zone-3”-6” watch for localized banding for some higher end localized amounts Within the Red Circle- 6”-10”+ some areas may exceed 12” above 1500’ on southern and eastern slopes

More Snow To Fall Across Hudson Valley

The worst of the storm has passed the Hudson Valley.

But Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for most of the Hudson Valley because weather experts believe 1 to 4 more inches of snow could fall Tuesday morning.

