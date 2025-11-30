Updated Forecast: 1st Snow Of Season Could Slam Hudson Valley, New York

It's time to find your shovels, because the Hudson Valley is staring down its first real snowstorm of the season.

Hudson Valley Bracing For First Snowstorm Of the Season

Both Hudson Valley Weather and meteorologist Ben Noll say this one has a very high chance of messing with your commutes and/or school.

Hudson Valley Weather says the setup starts Sunday when an arctic front drops into the region. That cold air sticks around just long enough for a developing low-pressure system near the Gulf of Mexico to ride north and throw a shield of snow into our area Tuesday morning.

90 Percent Chance Of Snow

A few days out, Hudson Valley Weather believes there's over a 90 percent chance of snow for the region. The big wildcard? The storm’s track. If it hugs the coast, warmer air sneaks in, and snow mixes with rain, especially from I-84 south.

If it slides a little farther offshore, the Hudson Valley stays colder, and snow totals go up.

Hudson Valley Weather’s first snowfall predictions

3–6 inches for most of the region

A heavier band possible in the Catskills and north of I-84

1–3 inches for Rockland and Westchester

Upper-end totals could reach 10 inches in the Catskills if everything lines up

Ben Noll Agrees

Ben Noll agrees, as he's currently predicting 3 to 6 inches of snow for most of the region. Noll notes the biggest question still on the table is how far north the rain–snow line gets. Rockland, Westchester, and even NYC may start with snow before flipping to rain.

There's a much better chance of all snow for areas north of I-84.

Noll believes snow should start between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday and wrap up during the evening.

That means both commutes are likely to be a mess, with snow-covered roads and slick conditions lingering even after crews arrive on the job.

He's also predicting an 80 percent chance of schools being closed on Tuesday.

