1st Major Snowstorm For Most Of New York State Hours Away

It took until the end of February, but the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State are hours away from the first major snowstorm of the winter.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories for the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York as snow moves towards the area.

Winter Storm Warnings For Ulster, Greene, Schoharie, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery, Hamilton, Warren, and southern Herkimer Counties.

Winter Storm Warning For Orange, Rockland, Putnam, and Westchester Counties; Winter Storm Advisory For Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Suffolk, Nassau

Winter Storm Warning For Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties

Hudson Valley Weather Predicts Up To 10 Inches Of Snow

On Sunday, Hudson Valley Weather predicted 3 to 10 inches of snow will fall across the region. As of Monday morning, the forecast "remains on track and unchanged since our first storm update."

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

"Snow may fall heavily overnight Monday with snowfall rates approaching or exceeding 1” per hour under areas of banding," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

The photo below shows where Hudson Valley Weather thinks the most snow will fall.

Hudson Valley Weather states:

Do you reside within the yellow circled area?

Yes- 3”-6” with the lowest amounts south and where downslope effects are felt.

Do you reside within the blue circled area?

Yes- 4”-8” with locally higher amounts possible, especially if….. ⬇️

You reside within the red circle?

This area is likely to see the highest amounts where 5”-10” of snow is possible, highest amounts across the higher terrain.

