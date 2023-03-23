Help Needed: 17 Huge Hauls Of Waste Dumped On New York State Thruway

State Police are hoping Hudson Valley residents can help them find the people responsible for dumping large amounts of waste on the New York State Thruway over the past three months.

New York State Police asked for the public's help after finding illegally dumped waste on the New York State Thruway and other highways.

New York State Police seek the public’s assistance in an illegal dumping investigation in the City of Rye

New York State Police are hoping the for the public’s assistance in identifying the people responsible for the illegal dumping of backfill debris along I-95 and I-287 in the City of Rye, New York.

New York State Police report around 17 large hauls of backfill debris were discovered dumped on New York State Thruway on multiple dates over the past few months.

Construction Excavation Waste Found On New York State Thruway In Hudson Valley

"Approximately 17 large hauls of backfill debris were discovered dumped on New York State Thruway property on or prior to the dates of January 5, 2023, January 24, 2023 and March 18, 2023," New York State Police said in a press release.

An inspection of the backfill debris revealed that it is believed to be construction excavation waste, police say.

A further investigation revealed more illegal dumping occurred within the Town of Harrison, along a local roadway, during the same period of time, according to New York State Police

Call New York State Police If You Can Help

The below photo is an example of the waste, according to State Police.

New York State Police ask anyone with information on the ongoing illegal dumping to contact State Police Tarrytown at (914) 332-6730.

