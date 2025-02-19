14 Of The World’s “Most Iconic Sandwiches” Found In New York

New Yorkers love their sandwiches and thankfully, you don't have to leave the Empire State to feast on the world's most iconic sandwiches.

MSN just released the "25 Spots For The Most Iconic Sandwiches." New York State dominated the list.

The Most Iconic Sandwiches In New York State

New York Icon Katz's Deli Sells Air Rights, Allowing Developer To Build On Top Of It Getty Images loading...

The "legendary spots serving sandwiches" give you a "taste of history, culture, and pure deliciousness."

"From famous city delis to tucked-away local gems, each of these sandwiches has a story to tell through bold flavors and unforgettable textures," MSN states.

Below are the five sandwiches from the Empire State that made the list.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Many Other Iconic Sandwiches Found In New York

Subway Sandwich Chain Considering Sale Of Business Getty Images loading...

While New York State wasn't highlighted, many other of the "most iconic sandwiches" can be found in New York. Including:

The Italian Sub

The Turkey Club

The Roast Beef Sandwich

The Pulled Pork Sandwich

The Lobster Roll

The Cubano

The BLT

The Philly Cheesesteak

The Grilled Cheese

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

In related news, foodies from across the nation believe 5 of America's top 10 sandwich shops are in New York.

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

USA Today crafted its top 10 sandwich list by having editors and "sandwich experts" nominate their top picks. Then readers vote for their favorites.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics! Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Keep Reading:

This Is New York State's "Best Sandwich"

Far and Wide also recently listed the "Best Sandwich in Every U.S. State"