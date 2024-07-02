12 Hudson Valley, New York Businesses Busted, 19 Arrested

An investigation into alleged illegal activity at 20 Hudson Valley businesses led to 19 arrests.

The City of Middletown Police Department released its findings into illegal weed shops in the area.

City Of Middletown Police Crackdown On Illegal Weed Shops

City of Middletown Police Car

In late June, police checked into 20 separate businesses to see if any would legally sell cannabis.

The City of Middletown Police Department, supported by the NYS Office of Cannabis Management, NYS Department of Taxation & Finance, City of Middletown code enforcement officers and Fire Inspectors, executed 15 search warrants at the following locations in regard to cannabis being illegally sold from their business.

The Tree House (18 Dolson Avenue)

Right Stop (94 Wickham Avenue)

AA Deli (154 Wickham Avenue)

Smoke and Vape (207 Dolson Avenue)

Smoker’s Choice (157 Doslon Avenue)

Smoker’s Corner (107 Academy Avenue)

Jiny Fix my Nails (30 CR 78)

D&K Groceries (95A North Street)

Up & Smoke (5 South Street)

Middletown Smoke Shoppe (14 Railroad Avenue)

Citgo (100 Monhagen Avenue)

Sunoco (154 Doslon Avenue)

BP (139 Wickham Avenue)

Exxon (1 Fairlawn Avenue)

Sunoco (210 Wickham Avenue)

12 Middletown, New York Businesses Caught Selling Illegal Weed

NYSP NYSP loading...

According to police, 12 of the 15 are now covered with signs from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management advising that "Illicit Cannabis was seized."

The New York State Department of Taxation & Finance also suspended the tobacco licenses of two unnamed businesses.

19 Arrested, Nearly 350 Pounds Of Illegal Weed Recovered

19 Arrested, Nearly 350 Pounds Of Illegal Weed Recovered

Police arrested 19 people, for alleged illegal cannabis sales. The names of the people arrested or their businesses weren't released.

Police also recovered a total of 333.72 pounds of cannabis, cannabinoids, cannabinoid hemp, cannabis flower, cannabis products, cannabis-infused products, hemp and hemp extract products, police say.

It's unclear what police plan to do with the seized weed.

The following establishments were found to be compliant:

Park Circle Mart (203 North Street)

Snoods Deli (36 James Street)

Jet Mart (236 East Main Street)

Sam’s Mart (88 Academy Avenue)

New York State recently shut down 114 stores and seized around $30 million of weed. CLICK HERE to find out more.

CLICK HERE to view the list of licensed dispensaries selling legal cannabis in New York State.

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

To date, OCM has opened 135 legal dispensaries throughout the state.

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

