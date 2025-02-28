12 Dead From Food In New York, Death Toll Expected To Climb

Health officials are sounding the alarm about a serious recall that has killed at least 12 people.

The CDC, FDA and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections linked to supplement shakes.

Listeria Outbreak Linked to Supplement Shakes Kills In New York State

As of the most recent report, 38 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 21 states.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states.

Of those 38 cases, 37 have been hospitalized, the CDC reports.

12 Deaths Reported

As of this writing, 12 deaths have been reported from California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC states.

More About Recalled Shakes

Last week, Lyons Magnus LLC recalled frozen supplement shakes that were distributed to food-service operators and long-term care facilities.

Recalled Brands:

The recalled products include:

Do Not Eat Recalled Products

The CDC warns "do not eat" any of the recalled products.

"Most people in this outbreak reported living in long-term care facilities or were hospitalized prior to becoming sick," the CDC states.

