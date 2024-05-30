1,000 Upstate New York Workers Laid Off By Virginia Company

About 1,000 Upstate New York workers are searching for new jobs.

The company making the layoffs is based out of Virginia.

Virginia Company Laying Off Just 988 New Yorkers

Navient, which has offices in the Finger Lake and Southern Tier regions, recently confirmed plans to eliminate 988 jobs from its New York offices.

Offices In Finger Lake, Southern Tier

The officers are based in Wyoming and Chemung counties in Perry and Horseheads.

“These employees work to support a government program that is subject to public funding and may be ending soon,” Navient Spokesperson Paul Hartwick told the Rochester Business Journal. “It is always difficult to have to make announcements like this and we are proud of the work our employees do to support this important program."

"Funding Loss" To Blame

A "funding loss," is forcing the Virginia company to lay off nearly 1,000 Empire State workers, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

Layoffs were supposed to start on May 6 and be completed by May 18. However, layoffs were pushed back.

Layoffs started on May 20 and are expected to be completed by July 15.

