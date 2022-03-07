10 Ways You Can Manage Rising Energy Costs in New York
Many New Yorkers are currently paying insane prices for heating and electricity.
As New Yorkers continue to pay higher energy prices, Gov. Kathy Hochul reminded Empire State residents about programs and options available to address rising energy supply costs.
"The costs of natural gas, heating oil and propane continue to rise sharply resulting in increases in utility and heating bills, with international geopolitical influences putting additional pressure on the price of oil and gas," Hochul's office stated in a press release.
Families and businesses can take advantage of programs to adopt energy efficiency and electrification solutions for homes and buildings, which will make them more comfortable and help manage energy costs over time, according to Hochul.
She also launched an enhanced statewide campaign to educate New Yorkers about the available programs low-income customers can tap into to access millions in aid.
New Yorkers can take these steps to protect against higher energy costs :
- Apply for HEAP
- Be more energy efficient
- Obtain a customized list of energy-related assistance in the State.
- Sign up for community solar.
- Get a free energy audit.
- Reduce your business or building's energy costs.
- Join a Clean Heating and Cooling Campaign
- Know your rights and protections.
- Consider bill payment options.
- Better understand the energy management of your building.
"There are many ways for New Yorkers to save energy and lessen their energy bills over time, from easy steps like using LED lighting to signing up for a local community solar offering. These programs can offer an immediate lifeline for some of our most vulnerable residents during these challenging times, and we encourage all New Yorkers to help us spread the word about the assistance we are offering in the face of rising energy costs," New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said.