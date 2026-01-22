Storm Not Seen In 30 Years Could Dump 2 Feet Of Snow On Hudson Valley, New York

A life-disrupting storm is getting closer and closer to the Hudson Valley. Here's the latest forecast.

Local weather expert Ben Noll says the setup for this storm is reminding him of the Blizzard of 1996, one of the worst storms New York has ever seen.

Latest Forecast For The Hudson Valley

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard

On Wednesday, Noll said there was nearly a 100 percent chance of 6 inches of snow, an over 80 percent chance of over a foot of snow and about a 20 percent chance of over 18 inches of snow.

Thursday, Noll said the storm continues to trend north, putting the region in the heart of the heaviest snow forecast. Snow is expected to start before dawn Sunday and continue into Monday, with the worst of it hitting Sunday and Sunday night.

Temperatures in the single digits and teens will make the snow extremely fluffy, piling up fast.

Hudson Valley Snow Forecast: 10 to 20 Inches Expected



Noll's most recent forecast is calling for 10 to 20 inches across the Hudson Valley, though exact totals could shift depending on the storm’s track.

Roads could become undrivable Sunday and Sunday night, with blowing and drifting snow creating disorienting conditions. Schools in the Hudson Valley are expected to close on Monday, and travelers should brace for flight cancellations at all of the airports in the Hudson Valley and the Tri-State.

Forecast Could Be Changing For Lower Hudson Valley, New York City



According to Noll, one thing he's watching is the chance of snow to change to wintery mix around New York City, including Rockland and Westchester counties.

"If that mix line creeps farther north, it could affect forecast snow amounts," Noll writes.

