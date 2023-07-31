$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold At New York State Store

New York State Lottery players are told to check their tickets. Did you just win a million dollars?

The Mega Millions jackpot is now past the one-billion-dollar mark.

New York State Residents Could Win $1 Billion

That's because no one hit the jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing. That means Tuesday's jackpot is now worth $1.05 billion, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the Mega number was 18.

While no one can say they own the jackpot-winning ticket, at least four tickets sold are each worth $1 million

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State

One of the four second-tier prize tickets was sold in New York State.

The four million-dollar winners were sold in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania and New York.

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York City

The winning ticket sold in the Empire State was purchased on Broadway in New York City.

It was sold at Millennium Smoke and News located at 2345 Broadway in New York City.

It's unclear as of this writing who has the winning ticket.

This is at least the third million-dollar winning lottery ticket sold in New York State in the past two weeks.

$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Mirabito In Ithaca, Tompkins County, New York

A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket for the July 18 Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Mirabito Convenience Store located at 600 North Fulton Street in Ithaca, the New York State Lottery reports.

This marked the second day in a row a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in New York State.

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In The Bronx, New York City

A winning ticket for the July 17 Powerball drawing was sold in the Bronx.

That winning ticket was sold by Gasolina, Fairfield Food Inc., located at 2525 3rd Avenue in the Bronx.

