1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley

One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River.

A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker.

General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site In Duthcess County

Onekey LLC, a New Jersey construction company, and Finbar O'Neil, pleaded guilty to violating OSHA regulations resulting in the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“Onekey, a construction company, and its principal, Finbar O’Neill, endangered the safety of their workers by willfully disregarding regulations and taking shortcuts to sidestep their safety obligations. This conduct led to the tragic death of a worker on a construction site," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

OneKey faces a maximum fine of $500,000. O'Neil, 57, of Paramus, New Jersey faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

What Caused Fatal Construction Accident In Poughkeepsie, New York

In 2017, OneKey and O'Neil implemented a soil compaction plan at a construction site at 1 Dutchess Avenue in Poughkeepsie. The soil compaction plan involved piling large quantities of dirt, called “surcharges,” on top of the sites of three future buildings.

One Dutchess a "Luxury Waterfront Community" is now located at 1 Dutchess Avenue in Poughkeepsie

An engineering firm designed a plan for the use of the surcharges. However, the company did not follow the plan.

"Instead, they built a wall to hold back one of the surcharges, so workers could get started on the buildings next to it. ONEKEY and O’NEILL did not consult with any qualified person to see if the wall could withstand the weight to be placed on it by the surcharge," the Southern District of New York states.

With others working next to the wall, OneKey kept using construction machinery to add dirt to the surcharge pressing up against the wall.

The people working near the wall were not warned about the dangers it created.

People at the site said that it was not safe, and in August 2017 it collapsed, crushing a worker to death.

On August 3, 2017, workers complained that construction machines were driving on top of the surcharge, adding dirt to it.

The wall collapsed later that day. As the wall fell, a victim ran away but he couldn't get away in time and was killed.

