Hudson Valley Could Be Buried By 1 Foot of Snow After Christmas

A massive post-Christmas snowstorm could slam the Hudson Valley, with heavy snow and dangerous travel possible.

Hudson Valley Weather is now backing up what meteorologist Ben Noll has already been warning about, a significant winter storm is increasingly likely to hit the Hudson Valley late Friday into Saturday, right after Christmas.

Hudson Valley Weather Confirms Massive Post-Christmas Snowstorm Threat

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In its “First Look” forecast, Hudson Valley Weather says the region’s fast start to winter is far from over, with another plowable snowstorm shaping up as the calendar flips from Christmas celebrations to post-holiday travel.

Timing Of Snow

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Hudson Valley Weather, snow is expected to develop late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening, intensifying quickly as very cold air locks into place across the region.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper teens to low 20s, creating ideal conditions for light, fluffy snow that piles up fa

Forecasters say snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour at times, especially Friday night, making travel dangerous during one of the busiest weekends of the holiday season.

Snow is expected to taper off Saturday morning, but cold temperatures will prevent much melting, allowing icy and snow-covered roads to linger.

Hudson Valley Weather Snowfall Predictions

Hudson Valley Weather agrees with Ben Noll, calling for widespread 5 to 10 inches of snow across the Hudson Valley.

However, Hudson Valley Weather isn't ruling out isolated totals approaching a foot if heavier bands stall over one area.

Hudson Valley, Southeast New York To Get Most Snow

pixelnest pixelnest loading...

Computer models are showing strong agreement that southeastern New York and the Hudson Valley could be in the zone for heavier snowfall, increasing confidence that this will be more than a minor system.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm