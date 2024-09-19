1 Dead After Manhunt For Armed & Dangerous Man In Hudson Valley

An hours-long manhunt for a murder suspect in the Hudson Valley ended with one person dead.

On Wednesday, New York State Police began searching for a suspect in Orange County that was considered "armed and dangerous."

Search For Armed And Dangerous Man In Orange County, New York

According to New York State Police, Ali Ali was wanted for several violent felony crimes out of New York City.

Police spotted Ali in an alleged stolen car on the New York State Thruway on Wednesday.

"Ali Ali is described as a medium-skinned Indian male, approximately 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 180lbs. At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes," New York State Police stated. "He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised that if they spot Ali, contact 911 immediately. Do not attempt to approach or engage him."

Crashes Car On New York State Thruway Between Woodbury And Newburgh

Police tried to stop the car, but Ali crashed the vehicle, which caught fire near mile 49 of the New York State Thruway, just north of Exit 16.

Ali then fled from the car into the woods.

Seen In Woods In Highland Mills

Around 12:30 p.m., Ali was seen on a trail camera on Maplewood Drive in the Highland Mills area.

State Police and local law enforcement asked members of the community to shelter in place and do not make contact with Ali.

Soon after New York State Police confirmed Ali was "located" and was "no longer any danger to the public."

Killed By Police In Woods

New York State Police found Ali in a densely wooded area off Trout Brook Road in Highland Mills around 2 p.m. He was killed by an officer during a "confrontation."

"There was a confrontation and at least one member of the State Police discharged their Division-issued firearm, striking and killing the suspect," New York State Police said in an update.

Will will continue to update as more information is released

