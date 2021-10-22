1 Dead After Burglars Toss Stolen Vehicles at New York Cops on 9W

Two people are heading to prison after one person was killed during a high-speed chase with police in Newburgh.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced 27-year-old Luis Colon and 18-year-old Jose Tavera both of New Jersey pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to charges related to the burglary of a Town of Newburgh motor-sports store, where an occupant of the van that they were in which was transporting the stolen motorbikes and ATVs crashed and killed one occupant.

artisteer

Colon, who admitted being the driver of the van, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary. Tavera, who was charged as an adolescent offender, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.

“Throwing vehicles from a moving van out onto the highway severely endangers not only the police, but other motorists and pedestrians,” Hoovler said. “I commend the police officers who risked their lives to protect others. Had these defendants complied with police commands and been arrested they would have been released with no bail being set due to the recent bail reform laws. The death of this man was truly a senseless tragedy.”

On December 6, 2020, at about 1:30 AM the defendants stole motorbikes and go-karts from the Big Boyz Toys motor-sports store located on Route 9W in the Town of Newburgh.

Google

The defendants placed the stolen vehicles in a van which was then pursued by marked patrol cars of the Town of Newburgh Police Department and the New York State Police, which had activated their lights and sirens.

At times the van was traveling over 90 ninety miles an hour, police say.

Google

During the course of the police chase on State Route 9W, a passenger in the van opened the back door of the van and threw the stolen dirt bikes and other vehicles out of the van in an apparent attempt to slow the pursuing police cars, damaging a New York State Police marked police car, police say.

Trooper April Roberts and Trooper Daniel Gilmore of the New York State Police photo credit New York State Police Facebook Page

The van, which was driven by Colon, crashed while in the City of Newburgh, resulting in the death of one of its occupants.

Ivan Bliznetsov

Both defendants agree to pay $2,180 in restitution for the damaged police car. The District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Colon be sentenced to ten years in prison and Tavera be sentenced to five years in prison when they are sentenced in December.

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York