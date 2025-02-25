1 Assaulted After 4 Run In Front Of Upstate New York Train
Two Hudson Valley men and two teens were spotted running in front of a local train. An MTA conductor was then viciously beaten.
On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man confessed to beating a train conductor
Wallkill, New York Man Pleads Guilty To Assault, More
Damarion Gulley, 24, of Wallkill, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault in the second degree and bail jumping in the second degree. On September 7, 2023, an MTA train conductor at the Port Jervis train station noticed Gulley and three others running across the train tracks in front of a train.
Because of those antics, the conductor wouldn't allow the group on the train. Gulley and other attacked the conductor who ended up with a broken jaw.
One person in that group, 21-year-old Karmin Deleon previously pleaded guilty. The others are teens whose matters were handled in Orange County Family Court because of their ages, officials say.
Flees New York State
After the incident, Gulley fled New York State. He was found about a year later.
“That a train conductor would be violently assaulted simply for doing his job is unacceptable,” Hoovler said. “And while this defendant attempted to shirk responsibility for his crimes by fleeing the jurisdiction, law enforcement would not rest until he was returned to face justice. The plea and anticipated sentence should stand as a stern warning, we will not permit violence against train conductors.”
District Attorney’s Office to Recommend 4-6 Year Prison Sentence
Under the plea agreement announced on the record when Gulley pled guilty, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend that he be sentenced to three years in prison on the assault charge and one to three years in prison on the bail jumping charges, to be run consecutively.
