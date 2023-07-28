YUCK: Insects And Rocks Found In Food Sold In New York State

A very popular New York State supermarket is recalling a number of products because of bugs and rocks.

Earlier this week Hudson Valley Post reports cookies sold at Trader Joe's were recalled because of rocks.

Trader Joe's issued a recall regarding two different types of cookies.

Cookies Sold At Trader Joes In New York State May Contain Rocks

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Trader Joes: "Do Not Eat" Recalled Cookies

Trader Joe's is warning customers to not eat the recalled cookies. If you purchased the cookies you can return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's states in its recall notice.

Soup Sold At Trader Joe's Recalled Over Insects

Bowl of Soup Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images loading...

On Thursday, the company announced another alarming recall.

Nearly 11,000 cases of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup have been recalled because the popular soup may contain bugs, according to the company.

"We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that product with Use By dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23 may contain insects," Trader Joe's said in a statement.

As of this writing, no known adverse health effects have been reported, Trader Joe's reports. Customers are advised to throw out the recalled soup or return it to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's loading...

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Trader Joe's said. "If you purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

Trader Joe's Locations In New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe's has over 20 stores in New York State including in:

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Yorktown

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State