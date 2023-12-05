‘Youth Crisis’ New York Parents Told Don’t Buy This Gift For Kids

With the holiday season here, top New York officials are telling adults to never buy a certain gift for children.

The New York State Gaming Commission's Division of Lottery is making a request for Empire State residents this holiday season.

Don’t Gift Lottery Tickets to Youths this Holiday Season

The agency suggests New Yorkers never buy scratch-off lottery tickets for kids as gifts.

“Many times, a child’s first exposure to gambling comes in the form of a gifted lottery ticket from a well-meaning adult who may be unaware of the associated risks,” Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer stated in a press release. “We encourage age-appropriate gifts this holiday season and throughout the year and thank our partners across the country in helping to spread the message.”

Youth Gambling Is A "Public Health Issue" In New York

The National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problem say youth gambling is a public health issue.

Officials are looking to raise public awareness about the risks associated with youth gambling.

Youth Gambling Is A "Growing Concern" In The Empire State

The National Council on Problem Gambling reports that "youth problem gambling is a growing concern" because:

Many young people report their first gambling experience occurs around 9-11 years of age.

Approximately 60 percent of high-school-aged adolescents report having gambled for money during the past year.

Nearly 15% of adolescents are at risk for developing a problem with gambling.

Around 5% currently have a serious problem with gambling.

"The New York Lottery is committed to providing players with a range of fun, entertaining games in a socially responsible manner. Those seeking help can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369)," officials said in a press release.

