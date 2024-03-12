Upstate New York Crash Kills 21-Year-Old From Hudson Valley
A 21-year-old who's described as a "shining light" was killed in a crash while driving his Mustang in the Hudson Valley.
On Monday, the Ulster Police Department confirmed the death of a 21-year-old
Fatal Accident In the Town Of Ulster, New York
On Saturday around 3:55 p.m., the Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call for a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles on Route 209, just south of Sawkill Road.
Officers report a 21-year-old driving a 1997 Ford Mustang lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the grass median into the northbound lane of Route 209.
The Mustang then hit a 2022 Jeep Wrangler that was driving north.
21-Year-Old Killed In Crash
The driver of the Mustang was identified as 21-year-old Noah Ortman of the Town Of Ulster.
A family member called Noah "a shining light, a best friend to many, and was bigger than life with so much wisdom at such a young age."
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the Town Of Ulster Police Department.
"The hole you’ve left in our lives will remain a constant reminder of the honor and privilege it was to call you brother, son, grandson, friend, Uncle Noah, Tiny Papi, Big Truck, Baby Corn… Noah Joel Ortman... We love you. We miss you," his sister wrote on Facebook.
Jeep Overturns
The accident caused the Jeep to overturn and come to rest on the eastbound shoulder of Route 209 North. The driver of the Jeep and a passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Cause Of Accident Remains Under Investigation
The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.