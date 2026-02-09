Hudson Valley Native Seen At Super Bowl With Global Icons

Hollywood icons, sports champions, music legends, and a Hudson Valley resident were showcased in the crowd during the Super Bowl.

During the rundown of celebrities at the big game, I was shocked to see a Hudson Valley resident among the biggest names in the world.

Hailey Bieber Highlighted During the Super Bowl

Early in the game, Mike Tirico highlighted the "star-studded" lineup in the crowd for Super Bowl LX.

NBC's broadcast started by showing tennis champion Roger Federer, then American rocker Jon Bon Jovi, followed by rapper Jay-Z, with his daughter Blue Ivy, who has a stunning resemblance to Beyonce, then Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were highlighted.

Hudson Valley resident Hailey Bieber was even showcased before Hollywood legend Adam Sandler, who was incorrectly labeled a Patriots fan by Syracuse-grad Tirico.

Hailey Bieber Has Ties To Rockland and Orange counties

Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has ties to Orange and Rockland counties.

Stephen Baldwin owned a home in Rockland County. Stephen and his wife, Kennya, purchased a home on Old Mountain Road South in the Village Upper Grandview nearly 20 years ago.

Stephen has since moved and reportedly has a home in the Cornwall area. He's reportedly filming a reality show at Hudson Valley Pickleball in Dutchess County.

Justin, Hailey Spotted All Over Hudson Valley

In early July 2018, Bieber got engaged to Hailey.

After their engagement, the couple was spotted in the Hudson Valley a number of times. Bieber and Baldwin shopped at Nature's Pantry in New Windsor and ordered a pie to go from Turiello's Pizza in Nyack.

That wasn't the only Hudson Valley sighting.

Marist graduate Jason Myers set an NFL record for the most field goals made in a Super Bowl, helping lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses