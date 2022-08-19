Yorktown, NY Will Transform into the ‘Forbidden Forest’ This October

Harry Potter fans are heading to the Hudson Valley forest this fall.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Park in Yorktown, New York will transform into an iconic forest on October 22nd, 2022, when the Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experience takes over. The outdoor, nighttime tour will bring fans on a whimsical journey, with wands in hand, through some of the most memorable scenes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast series.

PRNews Wire announced the new last week and Hudson Valley Harry Potter Fans are pumped. It will be a fun night for the whole family, including any wizards and witches in your group.

The Harry Potter Forbidden Forest Experiences was created by "award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators."

This is what you can expect from the magical Harry Potter experience in Yorktown in October, according to a press release:

Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail. Visitors will discover some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, encounter magical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifﬂers, and practice casting their very own spells.

Sounds like a whimsical night of fun for Harry Potter fans of all ages. Tickets are on sale now at HPForbiddenForest.com and will run guests about $25 a ticket.

It seems as though Harry Potter is taking over the Hudson Valley this year. Earlier this summer, Bethel Woods in Sullivan County hosted the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert.

Will you be getting your wand in Yorktown this October?

