2 Hudson Valley Hometowns Among ‘Safest’ in America

One hometown in the Hudson Valley is considered the third "safest" in all of the United States.

MoneyGeek looked into crime statistics by figuring out the cost of crime and ranking small cities and towns nationwide in every state. The website says it wanted to test the theory that "that small cities and towns are the safest places in America."

"After a year of upheaval due to the pandemic, politics and social unrest, many Americans crave normalcy in 2021," MoneyGeek wrote. Many Americans fled — or dreamed of fleeing — large cities during COVID-19 surges. Seeking respite in America’s smaller cities and towns has its appeal, but how much safer are small towns in reality?"

To be considered a "small town" MoneyGeek analyzed locations with 30,000 to 100,000 residents. Carmel in Putnam County placed third overall while Yorktown in Westchester County was not far behind, placing fifth. Long Beach also cracked the top 25.

The Northeast dominated the list. The top 10 was filled with hometowns in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Below is MoneyGeek's "25 Safest Small Cities and Towns in America"

1. Franklin, MA

2. Shrewsbury, MA

3. Carmel Town, NY

4. Northampton Township, PA

5. Yorktown Town, NY

6. Marlboro Township, NJ

7. Bridgewater Township, NJ

8. Fair Lawn, NJ

9. Parkland, FL

10. Monroe Township - Middlesex County, NJ

11. Spanish Fork, UT

12. Needham, MA

13. Mason, OH

14. Bloomfield Township, MI

15. Crown Point, IN

16. North Ridgeville, OH

17. Middletown Township, NJ

18. Long Beach, NY

19. Andover, MA

20. South Brunswick Township, NJ

21. Princeton, NJ

22. Southlake, TX

23. Billerica, MA

24. North Olmsted, OH

25. Hillsborough Township, NJ

