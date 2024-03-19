Woman Dismembered On Long Island Is From Dutchess County, NY

We've learned a lot more information after two bodies were found dismembers on Long Island. Both victims have ties to the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported the dismembered remains of a man and woman from the Hudson Valley were found at three Long Island locations.

Remains Of Hudson Valley, New York Residents Found On Long Island

The victims were identified as 53-year-old Malcom Brown and 59-year-old Donna Conneely.

Female Victim Has Ties To Dutchess County, New York.

Conneely most recently lived in Yorktown, New York but has a lot of ties to Dutchess County.

According to her social media, she's from Fishkill, New York and attended Poughkeepsie High School.

Victims In Domestic Partnership

She was in a "domestic partnership" with Malcolm Brown. Brown's last known address was in Yonkers, New York.

Brown's sister said Malcom was trying to turn his life around.

His cousin, 44-year-old Steven Brown, is one of the four suspects arrested in the case.

Steven's girlfriend, Amanda Wallace along with Alexis Nieves and Jeffrey Mackey, are charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

All Released From Prison

They have yet to be charged with murder. All four were released after being charged.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney says all four were released from prison due to the "absurd" result of bail reform charges related to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible.

Wallace was just remanded to prison without bail due to a previous shoplifting charge.

