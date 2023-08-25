Product Recall: Foreign Material Found in Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers
Trader Joe's is back in the news again, and no it has nothing to do with the Hudson Valley Trader Joe's location rumor mill or why parking is so difficult in the small lots.
This time, we're talking product recall and unfortunately, it's happened quite a bit recently.
In a press release issued by Trader Joe's on August 17th, 2023, the popular grocery chain announced they were recalling a specific type of cracker. In the statement, they write:
We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) that product with Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 – 03/05/24 may contain metal.
No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.
Trader Joe's also adds that if customers have any questions they can call Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 If customers have purchased the product mentioned above they ask to not eat them adding "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."
Trader Joe's Recent Recalls
Have you felt like you've heard more about Trader Joe's recalls lately? You're not alone. The popular foodie website Eat This, Not That has done the research and explains that there have been 4 Trader Joe's recalls in the last 5 weeks.
According to Eat This, the first recalls came on July 25th regarding the Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies. On July 27th the Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, was recalled for possibly containing insects. Then, on July 28th TJ's shared another recall this time for its Fully Cooked Falafel because "some batches also may have contained rocks."
In the article, Eat This explains that food recalls aren't uncommon and that Trader Joe's works quickly to inform its customers.
There is no direct Trader Joe's in the Hudson Valley. Unless of course you consider Yorktown and Westchester County part of The Lower Hudson Valley (discuss among yourselves) then you're in luck. A Trader Joe's opened up a location on Crompond Road in Yorktown back in July of 2022.
