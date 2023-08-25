Product Recall: Foreign Material Found in Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers

Trader Joe's is back in the news again, and no it has nothing to do with the Hudson Valley Trader Joe's location rumor mill or why parking is so difficult in the small lots.

This time, we're talking product recall and unfortunately, it's happened quite a bit recently.

In a press release issued by Trader Joe's on August 17th, 2023, the popular grocery chain announced they were recalling a specific type of cracker. In the statement, they write:

We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds (SKU# 76156) that product with Best If Used By dates 03/01/24 – 03/05/24 may contain metal. No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

Trader Joe's also adds that if customers have any questions they can call Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 If customers have purchased the product mentioned above they ask to not eat them adding "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."

Trader Joe's Press Release Trader Joe's Press Release loading...

Trader Joe's Recent Recalls

Have you felt like you've heard more about Trader Joe's recalls lately? You're not alone. The popular foodie website Eat This, Not That has done the research and explains that there have been 4 Trader Joe's recalls in the last 5 weeks.

According to Eat This, the first recalls came on July 25th regarding the Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies. On July 27th the Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, was recalled for possibly containing insects. Then, on July 28th TJ's shared another recall this time for its Fully Cooked Falafel because "some batches also may have contained rocks."

In the article, Eat This explains that food recalls aren't uncommon and that Trader Joe's works quickly to inform its customers.

There is no direct Trader Joe's in the Hudson Valley. Unless of course you consider Yorktown and Westchester County part of The Lower Hudson Valley (discuss among yourselves) then you're in luck. A Trader Joe's opened up a location on Crompond Road in Yorktown back in July of 2022.

Are These the Best Products at Trader Joe's? Trader Joe's Cookie Butter. That was the first time I had ever heard the words Trader Joe's a few years ago. My friend was raving about this stuff. The store sounded intriguing. I read more about Trader Joe's and I thought it was a health food store with a bunch of products I would never put in my mouth. This place did not sound appealing to a super-picky, Midwest-comfort food-eating gal.

My doctor suggested I monitor my sodium intake, which led me to Google 'low sodium foods." An article about the topic featuring Trader Joe's low sodium products popped up in my search. The included list was long and a lot of the food sounded like something I'd actually eat. But, was it going to taste good?

I've been having to visit Rochester, MN every few months and told Google to take me to Trader Joe's. I was picturing a huge store, like a warehouse club, with a modern look. I was way off. In Rochester, Trader Joe's is located in a strip mall with a couple of other businesses. It didn't look like a fancy, hip, Gen Z kinda joint, which is what I had in my head. It seemed small. As a matter of fact, it looked old, like it had been there a while.

I was greeted with a massive display of fresh flowers. I had no idea fresh flowers were a Trader Joe's staple. As I walked through, I carefully read the labels of several products to suffice my special, low sodium diet. I had a cartful of products to try and my bill was under $80. Not only were there several products I was willing to try at Trader Joe's, they were reasonably priced. The Trader Joe's business model is based on no frills so they can provide the best products for a low price. I like that idea. I don't need fancy, I just want low prices.

I am now a Trader Joe's convert and I know what all the hype is about. Here are some of my favorite products.

P.S. Cookie butter did not make the list.

The Ugliest + Most Beautiful Breakdowns in Metal Breaking down the most sublime and sinister segues in metal!