New York Food Alert: Snacks Sold At Walmart, Trader Joe’s Recalled

Snacks sold at Trader Joe's and Walmart are both being recalled because they may cause "serious or life-threatening reactions."

Trader Joe's is recalling its branded cashews.

Trader Joe's Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews Recalled Because of Possible Health Risk

Photos, lot numbers and information about Trader Joe's recall are seen below:

Trader Joe's Recall

The recalled Trader Joe's Nuts - 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews were sold in 16 states across the U.S.

As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, which may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," according to the DEC.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the DEC states.

Customers can bring the recalled cashews back to the store for a full refund.

Cashews Sold At Walmart Also Recalled

The FDA also recently announced a recall involving cashews sold at Walmart.

Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews are being recalled for not correctly labeling proper allergen warnings for milk and coconut.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the FDA states.

CLICK HERE for more about the Walmart cashew recall.

