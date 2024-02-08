‘Disneyland Of Grocery Stores’ Issues Massive Recall After Deadly Mix-Up In New York

Following a deadly mix-up, which killed a New York State resident, the "Disneyland of Grocery Stores" is recalling many more items.

Late last month, a New York State resident died after eating a cookie at a party.

New York Man Dies After Eating Cookie In Connecticut

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Stew Leonard’s Recalls 8 More Items

Canva Canva loading...

This week, Stew Leonard’s voluntarily recalled its chicken salad and sliced chicken because the products may contain undeclared milk.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses have been reported to date," Stew Leonard states in its recall notice.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The products were sold at Stew Leonard’s seven locations: Danbury, Norwalk, and Newington, CT; East Meadow, Farmingdale, and Yonkers, N.Y.; and Paramus, N.J, officials say.

Google Google loading...

"Often called the 'Disneyland of Grocery Stores' Farm Fresh Food & Fun! Grocery Shopping, Petting Zoo," Stew Leonard's states on its Facebook.

Stew Leonard’s Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Sliced Chicken and Chicken Salad

The following products have been recalled.

Sliced and Shaved Chicken

Sliced and Shaved Buffalo Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sub Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

Cape Cod Chicken Salad

Lite Chicken Salad

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The products were sold in Stew Leonard’s deli department between August 2022 - January 29, 2024.

"Customers who have purchased these products should bring the product back to Stew Leonard’s customer service for a full refund," Stew Leonard’s states.

LOOK: Groceries that dropped in price in the Northeast Last Month Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price decreases from August to September in the Northeast. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.