Potterheads! Prepare for a Magical Night at Bethel Woods in August

Chase off the dementors with a night of musical magic inspired by some of the most popular wizards around.

On Saturday night, August 6th, Bethel Woods will turn into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You can enjoy the musical happenings of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert.

According to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Potterheads will be treated to the New Jersey Symphony "performing every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone." Bethel Woods explains "Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a giant HD screen while hearing the symphony orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live to picture."

The symphony will be led by Shih-Hung Young who has quite the resume under his belt. Bethel Woods shares that Dr. Young has "conducted many global film concerts including Howard Shore’s Academy Award-winning Lord of the Rings: Live to Projection Trilogy & Symphony, collaborating with Golden Globe winner Lisa Gerrard in Hans Zimmer’s Gladiator: Live, Nina Rota’s The Godfather, DreamWorks Animations, Harry Potter Film Concert Series, John Corigliano’s Oscar Winning The Red Violin, and many Disney’s Live-in-Concert productions such as The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars."

This isn't the first time Bethel Woods is hosting a movie or television soundtrack concert. In fact, Bethel will host Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert on August 23rd this year.

We must add, just to clarify, that no characters from the actual films will be at the shows. But you will feel a little piece of movie magic when you hear your favorite score from Harry Potter or Encanto.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

