Orange County Man In DWI Child Fatality Case Now Sentenced

A Port Jervis man who previously entered into a guilty plea for Vehicular Manslaughter has been sentenced in an Orange County Courtroom.

The 36-year-old had a blood alcohol content of .20 at the time of the 2023 incident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old.

Prison Sentence for September 2023 DWI Child Fatality Accident

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced sentencing that took place on Friday, December 20th, regarding a September 2023 accident that took the life of an 11-year-old.

Intoxicated driving deaths are as senseless as they are preventable, while this defendant no doubt did not intend to kill his young passenger, he nonetheless made a conscious decision to drive knowing that he was severely intoxicated and knowing that it would put the lives of people he knew, and the lives of people he didn’t know, at risk. Unfortunately, that consequential decision resulted in cutting far too short the life of the faultless victim.

36-year-old Yeraldo Roa, of Port Jervis, will serve two and one third to seven years in prison for Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree. Roa had preciously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence when he crashed and caused the death of a minor who was a passenger in his car.

Two Times Legal BAC At Time of Deadly Crash

At the time of the September 23, 2023 accident, which took place around 8:30pm in the Town of Woodbury, Roa had a blood alcohol content of .20, more than twice the 'concentration which constitutes the crime of Driving While Intoxicated.'

Roa admitted to being intoxicated when, while operating the vehicle, he crossed the double-yellow lines on Route 6 in Woodbury, striking three oncoming cars before hitting a fourth head on.

While occupants of the other vehicles were treated for their injuries at St. Luke's Hospital, both Roa and the 11-year-old passenger in his vehicle were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center where the 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

DA Hoovler thanked all of those involved with the response to the incident, and investigation that followed, including the New York State Police, Collision Reconstruction Unit of the NYS Police, the Town of Woodbury EMS and Hatzolah Ambulance Corp.

Intoxicated driving is never ok, and we will continue to pursue those who choose to get behind the wheel of a vehicle in such a condition.

