Police say a New York state man who caused a motor vehicle crash near a Walmart is suspected of driving while under the influence.

But if this is the case, officials say this is not the first time he's been busted for drunk driving. Police say when the suspect recently crashed, his driver's license had already been revoked for prior DWI arrests dating back as far as 1994.

Seems he's got quite the record.

How Many DWIs Has This Man Got?

CBS says that police responded to a two car crash on Route 4 Monday afternoon. Police say that the driver suspected of DWI had hit the other driver from behind. After an investigation, East Greenbush police determined that the driver was intoxicated. CBS says the suspect refused to provide a breath sample and was arrested.

The New York DMV says that a third DWI or DWAI-Drug violation in 10 years carries a mandatory fine of $2,000 to $10,000.

Police say the most recent arrest would make it his 6th for DWI. CBS says he is facing charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Holidays and long weekends often see more motorists on the roads, and state police plan on cracking down on impaired and reckless driving. While law enforcement maintains a constant vigilance throughout the year to put a stop to impaired driving, the holidays are the time of year you'll see even more cops than usual.

Traffic Crashes in NY Statistics

According to Tripnet.org, a total of 5,019 people were killed in traffic crashes in New York from 2015-2019. One somewhat startling statistic is that the fatality rate on New York’s non-interstate rural roads is more than two and a half times higher than on all other roads in the state, according to numbers.

New York State Police Crack Down

New York State Police will participate in the “Drive High Get a DUI” national campaign and New Year’s impaired driving enforcement which runs Wednesday, December 14, 2022, through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

This means more checkpoints and more Troopers (both marked and unmarked) on the roadways. State police will also be on the lookout for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the “Move Over Law".

During last year’s crackdown, State Police arrested 522 people for DWI and issued 35,016 tickets, including 12,285 tickets for speeding, and 840 for distracted driving.