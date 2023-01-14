New York State Man Accused of DWI Driving Go-Kart

Some people still think you can only get busted for driving while intoxicated if you're driving a vehicle on the road somewhere.

But it's not that simple.

You Can Get a DWI in the Motorized Wheelchair

According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.

And that's all just by land we're talking about. This guy almost piloted a plane full of passengers while half in the bag earlier this year.

New York State Man Suspected of DWI in Go-Kart

Now, one New York state man learned that you can't go cruising around in a go-kart after having too many drinks. WIVB says the 37-year-old man from Chautauqua was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being stopped by deputies Tuesday afternoon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was driving an unregistered go-kart at the time of the arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office also said he had a child under the age of 15 with him in the passenger seat.

NY State Man Accused of DWI on Tractor

Back in July 2021, a 42-year-old New York state man was busted for driving his 1982 Hesston tractor while plastered, according to officials. And by plastered, we're talking about nearly four times the legal limit, according to police.

The NY Post says the Peterson, NY man was witnessed by police swerving down the road on his tractor on July 5. Police pulled the man over and administered field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to a press release. Police say his blood alcohol level was .31%, which is nearly quadruple the state's .08% legal limit.