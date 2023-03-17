Police say a New York state woman was arrested and charged after a crash. Officials say they placed the suspect under arrest and have charged her with Aggravated DWI.

You may wonder what's the difference between a regular DWI and an Aggravated DWI. According to DWI Team, an Aggravated DWI essentially means that a driver was operating a vehicle while they had a BAC of at least 0.18%.

According to the Law Office of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, the penalties for an Aggravated DWI first offense is a maximum fine is $2,500 and a driver’s license suspension of one year. A second Aggravated DWI in the past ten years can be punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

Police Say NY State Woman Had BAC Over 3 Times Legal Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers were dispatched to a one-car property damage accident on the I-190 north in the town of Grand Island. Officials say the driver had struck a guardrail Wednesday. State police say the 46-year-old suspect was placed under arrest after failing standardized field sobriety tests and was transported for processing.

State police say the woman recorded a .28% BAC, which is three and a half times the state's legal limit. Needless to say, she'll more than likely be away from the wheel for some time.

According to the numbers at the University of Notre Dame's McDonald Center, a BAC of .28% can lead to alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.