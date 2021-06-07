An aircraft crash in the town of Wurtsboro on Sunday has left one dead.

In a statement by the New York State Police Newsroom Troop F Headquarters on Monday, June 7th, it was reported that at approximately 2:25pm on Sunday, June 6, 2021, state police from the Wurtsboro barracks received a report of a downed glider, and provided response.

The FAA was notified and responded to the Sullivan County scene as well.

Upon arrival and initial investigation, 64-year-old Khanh H. Nguyen of Tenafly, NY was identified as the operator of the glider. It appeared that he was flying the glider when it crashed on the tarmac and skid off the runway on Sunday afternoon.

Life-saving measures were provided by the troopers who arrived on the scene, followed by assistance from Wurtosboro Fire, Mobil Medic and Mamakating EMS. Following medical intervention on scene, Nguyen was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Help MedEvac where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The news of this crash comes almost one year to the day from an incident that also claimed the life of one, and injured another, also at the Wurtsboro Airport. The coverage from last June's incident can be found here.

Wurtsboro Airport, also known as Wurtsboro-Sullivan County airport is actually located in the town of Mamakating, Sullivan County. The airport is privately owned by a local pilot, but used publicly, and offers glider rides, instruction, maintenance and other services.

