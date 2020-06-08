1 Killed, 1 Injured in Plane Crash in Hudson Valley

One Hudson Valley resident is dead while another is seriously injured following a plane crash.

On Friday around 7:10 p.m., New York State Police in Wurtsboro responded to a plane crash at the Wurtsboro Airport in the town of Mamakating. The crash involved a single-engine challenger plane. The two occupants of the plane were both licensed pilots.

Eddy R. Santana, 41, of Wurtsboro was found deceased at the scene, police say.

Raymond Ellery, 42 of Poughkeepsie was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with multiple injuries.

The FAA and NTSB responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.