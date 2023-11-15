Sullivan County, NY is the home to many local businesses.

Canal Towne Emporium and Custer's Last Stand are popular businesses located in Wurtsboro, NY.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is another popular Sullivan County, NY hotspot being the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival. The love continues on at Bethel Woods as they host events all year round for all ages to experience.

Annie's Ruff Cut is one of my favorite restaurants to visit in Sullivan County, NY.

They're a hidden gem, known for having "The Best Roast Beef". They also have a food truck, fire truck on site which is set to hit the roads this spring. Signal 10 currently lives at Annie's Ruff Cut, soon enough it will bring unique options to Hudson Valley surroundings.

The Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail can be experienced in the Hudson Valley. I find it fun to come across different doves. I have started a photo collection on my phone of the ones I find.

Have you heard of Crystal Connection before? It's a must-stop when I'm in Sullivan County, NY.

Take a Tour of Sullivan County, NY's Newest Underground Salt Cave Crystal Connection is a 1890's antique, Methodist church located in Sullivan County, NY. This is a crystal lover's dream come true.

It's known for being

"One of the largest Crystal & Mineral destinations on the Northeast."

While this may be a place that some people gather often, others can refer to it as a hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. Crystal Connection can also be described as

"a sacred space & crystal haven"

I have never experienced anything similar to Crystal Connection before. The amount of crystals, crystal jewelry, singing bowls, sage and more are fascinating. Crystal Connection also hosts different events and fairs throughout the year.

Their daily schedule is Thursday through Tuesday. It's $40 for a 40 minute session in the salt cave.

There are 8 seats available per session and guests can book through the app on the website. Those who visit the salt cave can remove shoes to use provided booties or simply wear socks or attend barefoot.

Crystal Connection

116 Sullivan St, PO box 158, Wurtsboro, NY 12790

A New Museum Will Open In The Catskills Featuring Hollywood's Biggest Stars

The Borscht Belt Museum will open in Ulster County,NY. This allows for the history of the Borscht Belt to carry on in the Hudson Valley.

While celebrities in the past visited the Borscht Belt region, there will be more involved in the community when this museum opens in 2025.

Fran Drescher And Fellow Celebrities Will Sit On A Hudson Valley Museum Board

Fran Drescher is a celebrity that almost everyone likes. Known for her role as Fran Fine in The Nanny, the world couldn't help but laugh at her jokes, statements, and relatable interactions with other members of the show.

According to Yahoo News,

Fran Drescher isn't the only celebrity who will be in the Catskills.

"The museum’s list of advisory board members includes Fran Drescher, Harvey Fierstein, Judd Hirsch, Robert Klein and Richard Lewis — a fitting cast for a place where some of the nation’s top comedians got their start."

Have You Ever Heard Of The Borscht Belt?

According to Borscht Belt Museum.org,

"For generations of Jews in the New York metropolitan area, there was no doubt about the location of those “mountains.” Less than 100 miles from the cramped, sweltering tenements of Manhattan’s Lower East Side was a lush patchwork of forests, farms and bustling rural towns that hosted a summertime population of nearly a million urban strivers hungry for the clean air, fresh food and familiar camaraderie that even a garment worker or cab driver could afford."

Spending the summer in the Catskills sounds ideal.

"From the turn of the 20th century to the 1970s, more than 1,000 hotels, bungalow colonies, summer camps and boarding houses dotted the Catskill Mountains of southern New York. At first they came by train, and later, by bus and car along The Quickway, now known as Route 17."

Some may know this area or region to be called Solomon County, Jewish Alps or The Mountains. The Borscht Belt was also another term that most people remember the most.

How Can You Visit The Borscht Belt Museum In Ellenville, NY?

I took a day trip to the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, NY. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a humorous sign stating "Come in and schmooze, free admission".

When I entered the museum, I was greeted by a volunteer. I was able to walk around and see memorabilia from the different resorts of the Borscht Belt region and community.

