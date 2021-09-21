Wurtsboro Man Allegedly Tries to Lure Child Away from Parents

A Wurtsboro man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to lure a child away from her parents.

The encounter took place back on August 31st, 2021, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Departments' press release. In the statement, they wrote: "Town of Wallkill Officers responded to a 'Suspicious Person' call at 470 Route 211 East." The call involved a 10-year-old girl who was being followed.

In the statement Town of Wallkill Police explain "the defendant attempted to lure the child away from her parent." After a thorough investigation, the Town of Wallkill Police arrested 57-year-old, Wurtsboro resident, Allen D. Darvas.

Darvas was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was then released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at the Town of Wallkill Court on September 29th in front of Judge Peter Green.

With the school year here and children out and about in Hudson Valley neighborhoods, this serves as a reminder to talk with your children about neighborhood and public safety.

The New York State Police have a section of their website dedicated to Prevention and Preparedness with tips like:

Work together with your neighbors. Watch out for suspicious and unusual behavior in your neighborhood. Get to know your neighbors and their children so you can look out for one another.

Know where your children are. Have your children tell you or ask permission before leaving the house and give them a time to check in or be home. When possible, have them leave a phone number of where they will be.

You can learn more at Troopers.NY.Gov.

