Horrific Fatal Wrong-Way Crash New York State Thruway

One person is dead after a violent wrong-way crash on I-87 in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police are continuing their investigation into what led up to a fatal wrong-way crash in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On New York State Thruway Under Investigation

New York Thruway Sign Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 87 southbound in the Town of Clarkstown, Rockland County.

Police say 33-year-old Brian P. Tortora was driving a 2024 Subaru WRX northbound in the southbound lanes of I-87 around 3:01 a.m.

His Subaru collided with a 2017 Volvo truck towing a trailer around mile-marker 18.9, less than a quarter mile west of Exit 12.

Following that crash, a 2016 Freightliner then struck the Subaru, which in turn collided with the Volvo truck before coming to rest.

New York Man Pronounced Dead

NYSP NYSP loading...

Tortora was the sole occupant of the Subaru. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

The 52-year-old driver of the Volvo was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 27-year-old man, wasn't injured. All three drivers were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

Ongoing Investigation

Anyone with information on the tragedy is asked to contact the police.

