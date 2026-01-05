World’s Biggest Medical TV Show Quietly Takes Over Hudson Valley

The biggest medical TV show in the world filmed all over the local area, and residents are all over it.

The series premiere of Best Medicine premiered on Fox on Sunday. If you missed it the show will re-air on Tuesday.

Hit-New Fox Show Filmed In Hudson Valley

The episode can also be seen on Hulu. What should excite Hudson Valley residents is that the show was filmed in the Hudson Valley.

The show is centered around a brilliant but socially awkward surgeon, Dr. Martin Best, who moves from Boston to a small East Coast fishing village.

Josh Charles (The Goodwife, Handmaids Tale) plays Dr. Best. Best is hiding a troubled past with a newfound fear of blood.

The show, based on the "biggest medical TV show in the world," is finally coming to the United States. It's based on the series that ran for 18 years in the UK. It also had versions in France, Germany, Spain, and more, according to the Daily Beast.

The beloved UK series aired for 10 seasons over 18 years. It stared Martin Clunes as Doc Martin. Clune guest stars as Best’s father on Best Medicine.

Sources tell us the show filmed all over the Hudson Valley, including in Cornwall in Orange County, New Hamburg in Dutchess County, as well as other locations in Dutchess County.

Many Hudson Valley residents worked as crew members and background actors, with casting seeking "small-town types".

